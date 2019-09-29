Deggendorf, Julianne WIlliams

November 5, 1938 - September 23, 2019

Julie was born in Saint Louis and was the only child of the late Julia Nolan and Edwin Williams; mother of the late Robert 'Chip' Deggendorf (Roxanne.) The beloved cousin of: Lauri, Vicki and Betsey; Kelly, Patrick, Michael, Molly and Shannon; Joe; Julie was also special 'Nana' to Trent and Chad, sons of Betsey Baker.

Julie graduated from Mary Institute - Class of '56 and attended Bradford College. She enjoyed a successful career at Stolar Partnership.

She loved her Dingalings, a singing chorus at Bethesda Dillworth; her figure skating program for 'special kids'; her MI friends; her swimming group at the Y; her figure skating team; her new friends at Our Mother of Perpetual Help where she lived until recently and a whole 'phonebook full of friends' with whom she kept in constant contact.

To the Mercy teams in ICU and TCU: we are extremely grateful for your exemplary care of our dear Julie, especially Dr. Mateen and Dr. Hughes.

Services: Burial will be private. A Celebration of Julie's Life will take place on Saturday, October 5th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Racquet Club Ladue, 1600 Log Cabin Lane. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to: Animal Protective Association, 1705 S. Hanley Road - 63144 or the .