Gilmore, Julie A.
age 22, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Deborah (nee Dees) Gilmore; dear sister of Meaghan (Sloan) Finnerty, Kimberley (Kyle) Milfeld, Lindsey (Kurt) Chestnas and the late Michelle Gilmore; dear aunt of Leaghton, Lola, Loic, Kinnerleigh, Charlie and Babies Harper Sloan and Emerson Ann to be; dear granddaughter of Thomas (Carolyn) Gilmore, Marilyn (Don) Sammelman, Jack and Carol Dees; dear niece of Bob (Shelley) Gilmore, Jack (Debbie) Dees, Tammy Dees and Terri Dees; dearest girlfriend of Dan Pappaspanos; our dear cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road on Monday, December 2, 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Humane Society of MO appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019