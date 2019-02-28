St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Jones, Julie Elisabeth (nee McFadden), entered into rest, Monday, February 25, 2019. Loving mother of John Zipperer; cherished daughter of William (Nancy) McFAdden and Lona (Mark) Krask; treasured sister of Christina Anderson, Caleb and the late Jeremiah Smith. Services: A celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 3, 3 p.m. at Crosspoint Church, 5001 Little Rock Rd. 63128. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
