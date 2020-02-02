Gerwitz, Julie Stokes

a resident of St. Louis, died on January 28, 2020 peacefully at home following a sudden illness. She was born in 1956 to the late Russell 'Russ' T. Stokes, Jr. and Maxine 'Sandy' (Sands) Stokes of Kirkwood, MO.

Julie graduated from Kirkwood High School and earned her BS Ed from the University of Missouri in Columbia in 1979. She married John Francis Gerwitz in 1997. He preceded her in death in July 2005. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Russell Thomas 'Tom' Stokes, III also.

Mrs. Gerwitz is survived by her sister Laurie (husband Adam) Yankowsky and their son Peter J. Yankowsky of Kansas City, MO; and stepsons: Hans Francis Gerwitz (wife Shannon Thomas) of Amsterdam, Holland and Kurt William Gerwitz (wife Kathryn Pagano) of Denver, CO.

In accordance with Julie's wishes, there will be no funeral or burial service. The family is being served by St. Louis Cremation.