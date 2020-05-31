Julius Soltez
1932 - 2020
Soltez, Julius Monday, May 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gloria E. Soltez (nee Leonard); dearest father of Amy (Jeff Dillinger) Hamilton and the late Joel Christopher Soltez; grandfather of Julie (Joe) Mauck and Jeremy (Heather Brown) Hamilton; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Mr. Soltez was a graduate of Penn State University and was an Aeronautical Engineer, served in the United States Air Force, worked for several defense contractors, loved his wife and family and was a man of strong faith. Loved his Penn State NIttany Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers. Julius loved animals. Memorial contributions may be given to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Services: No visitation will be held at this time due to Covid concerns. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
