Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Sprick, Julius J.W.

Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Madelyn Sprick (nee Hase); dear father of David (Candace) and Daniel (Ellen) Sprick; dear grandfather of Briana (Steven) Sprick Schuster, Tyson (Kelsey), David, Trey and Will Sprick; dear great-grandfather of Louisa, Felix and Atlas; dear brother of Juliana Jurczyk and the late Jewell Norath and Lowell Sprick; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, January 13, 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope UCC appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
