June Beverly Sherwood

Sherwood, June Beverly

November 7, 2019

Beloved wife of the late Marvin Sherwood; dear mother and mother-in-law of Mike (Debby), Roger (Yuko), the late Bradley Sherwood and the late Peggy Wells (Lee); dear grandmother of Becca (Danny), Kiefer and Kole Sherwood; dear step-grandmother of Julie Brown (Bill); dear step-great-grandmother of Kaylee and Claire Brown; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend

Services: Graveside service Sunday, November 10th, 10:30 a.m. at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 1601 North and South at Page. Memorial contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, 63110. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019
