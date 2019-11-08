Sherwood, June Beverly

November 7, 2019

Beloved wife of the late Marvin Sherwood; dear mother and mother-in-law of Mike (Debby), Roger (Yuko), the late Bradley Sherwood and the late Peggy Wells (Lee); dear grandmother of Becca (Danny), Kiefer and Kole Sherwood; dear step-grandmother of Julie Brown (Bill); dear step-great-grandmother of Kaylee and Claire Brown; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend

Services: Graveside service Sunday, November 10th, 10:30 a.m. at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 1601 North and South at Page. Memorial contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, 63110. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

