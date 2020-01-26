|
Hoffman, June Carol
(nee Kraemer), passed away, Friday, January 17, 2020. Loving wife of Carl Hoffman. Beloved mother of Nancy (Charles Lewis) Vosnidou and Joan (Jeff) Jenkins. Grandmother of Isabel, Kilea, Coleman, Eleanor, and Kaelyn. Sister of the late Henry Kraemer. Aunt of Janet (Gordon Haramaki) Kraemer. Great aunt of Emma Haramaki. Cousin of Fran Cromwell.
Services: Memorial Gathering at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, February 15th, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020