Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
June Carol Hoffman Obituary

Hoffman, June Carol

(nee Kraemer), passed away, Friday, January 17, 2020. Loving wife of Carl Hoffman. Beloved mother of Nancy (Charles Lewis) Vosnidou and Joan (Jeff) Jenkins. Grandmother of Isabel, Kilea, Coleman, Eleanor, and Kaelyn. Sister of the late Henry Kraemer. Aunt of Janet (Gordon Haramaki) Kraemer. Great aunt of Emma Haramaki. Cousin of Fran Cromwell.

Services: Memorial Gathering at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, February 15th, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
