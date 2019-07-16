Henke, June E. (nee Spirz) 89 years, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to Oliver Henke; dear aunt, great-aunt and great greataunt. Services: Funeral from Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, Florissant 10:30 a.m. Thurs., July 18 to Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation 2:30 - 7:30 p.m. Wed., July 17. Memorials to BJC Hospice or Masses.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 16, 2019