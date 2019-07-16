June E. Henke

Obituary
Henke, June E. (nee Spirz) 89 years, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to Oliver Henke; dear aunt, great-aunt and great greataunt. Services: Funeral from Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, Florissant 10:30 a.m. Thurs., July 18 to Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation 2:30 - 7:30 p.m. Wed., July 17. Memorials to BJC Hospice or Masses.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 16, 2019
