|
|
Michael, June Evelyn (nee Quaglia), born March 11, 1921 in Herrin, IL and passed away, Saturday, March 9, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Preceded in death by her parents James and Ruby Quaglia (nee Hampton), her husband Vernon E. Michael, stepson Harvey Michael, uncle Rufus Hampton and aunt Ruth Chitty (nee Hampton). She is survived by cousins Shirley Aldag, Tod (Susie) Hampton, Brad Hampton, Tim Hampton and Neoma Chitty. Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 9:45 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019