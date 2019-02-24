Ewers, June G. 82, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Feb. 19, 2019. Loving friend of Gloria Frisella, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral procession, 11:15 a.m., Tues., Feb. 26th from Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Flor., to St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 3860 N Hwy 67, Flor., for a 11:30 a.m. Mass. Visitation 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019