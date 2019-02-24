June G. Ewers

Ewers, June G. 82, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Feb. 19, 2019. Loving friend of Gloria Frisella, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral procession, 11:15 a.m., Tues., Feb. 26th from Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Flor., to St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 3860 N Hwy 67, Flor., for a 11:30 a.m. Mass. Visitation 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
