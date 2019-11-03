|
Barthels, June J.
(nee Durphy) Thursday, October 31, 2019. Dear mother of Mary, Joseph (Karla) and Chuck (Tammy) McKeirnan, Trudy (Brian) Hamilton and Denise (Tom) Herren; dear grandmother of Jolie (John) Niland, Danielle (Ryan) Rozycki, Kendal McKeirnan, Grace and Emily Herren, Christian Majewski and the late Kaitlin McKeirnan; dear great-grandmother of Jack Niland; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church (Normandy) 7530 Natural Bridge, Wednesday, November 6, 10:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ann Grade School Tuition Assistance. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019