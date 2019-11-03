St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church (Normandy)
7530 Natural Bridge
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church (Normandy)
7530 Natural Bridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Barthels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June J. Barthels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June J. Barthels Obituary
Barthels, June J.
(nee Durphy) Thursday, October 31, 2019. Dear mother of Mary, Joseph (Karla) and Chuck (Tammy) McKeirnan, Trudy (Brian) Hamilton and Denise (Tom) Herren; dear grandmother of Jolie (John) Niland, Danielle (Ryan) Rozycki, Kendal McKeirnan, Grace and Emily Herren, Christian Majewski and the late Kaitlin McKeirnan; dear great-grandmother of Jack Niland; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church (Normandy) 7530 Natural Bridge, Wednesday, November 6, 10:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ann Grade School Tuition Assistance. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now