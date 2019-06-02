Lutz, June J. (nee Tonkovic), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Lutz Jr.; loving mother of Arthur E. Hap (Laura) Lutz III and Cheryl J. (Jim) Green; dear grandmother to Taylor L. and Spencer A. Green; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Services: VISITATION Tuesday, June 4, 8:30 a.m. until service 10:30 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019