Logger, June M.
(nee Brooks) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, Sept.. 2, 2019 at age 100. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late Richard Logger; loving mother of Mary Beth (the late Hank) Hopfinger, Nancy (Don) Etling, Thomas Logger, Sally (Lou) Shaw, Teri (Al) Dothage, Patty (Tom) Gaus, and the late Richard and Daniel Logger; dear grandmother of John (Angela), Brian (Kate), and Michael (Erin) Hopfinger, Jen (Tanner) Hobin, David (Katie) Logger, Erin (James) Adler, Sara Shaw, Trey and Tim (Kourtney) Shaw, Kelly (Jason) Young, Kate Obermeier, Tom (Amy), Andy (Christy), Emily and Matthew Gaus; dear great-grandmother of 18,; dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 5, 9 a.m., to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to a appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019