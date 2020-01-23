Terry, June 'Fay' M.

(nee Delaney) On Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the age of 91. Loving wife of the late Robert 'Bob' Coy; dear mother of Linda (Bill) (Coy) Milne and Theresa Coy Pelech (Dimaggio); loving wife of the late Sanford Terry; dear step-mother of the late Rick (Sue) Terry and Ron (Teri) Terry; grandmother of Bryan (Jennifer) Humphrey; step-grandmother of Jared Terry; beloved sister of Jean (the late Roy) Custer, Joyce (the late Richard) Hoffmann, the late Robert (Sharon) Delaney, the late Kenneth Delaney, Jeanette (the late Jack) Hummell; 'Oh My Fay' loving aunt; special friend to many. Fay always had a positive outlook on life and found the good in everyone. She worked at the Bank of Hillsboro and Hillsboro Elementary School for many years, from where she retired. She then set out on a Journey with her second husband travelling to 48 states and living in several. One of the states being Nevada, where she was never without her penny/nickel jar. Later in life she returned to St. Louis to be close to family and friends. She continued to live an active lifestyle by playing games, going to the casino, and being a social butterfly. In lieu of flowers, donations to and .

Services: Visitation Sun 1/26 from 4-8 p.m., Service Mon 17 at 10 a.m., both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (4830 Lemary Ferry Rd) Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.