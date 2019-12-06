Prewitt, June Marie

Of St. Louis, MO, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Delmar Gardens West in Chesterfield, MO. Memorial service will be Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at 2:00 at the Kirk of The Hills Presbyterian Church in Chesterfield, MO.

June was born on May 8, 1927 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Frederick and Opal Baitinger. On February 5th, 1987, she married Thomas L. Prewitt who preceded her in death. She was a member of the Kirk of The HIlls Presbyterian Church. She was retired from being a manager at the T. Lynn Prewitt Agency.

She is survived by one sister, Doris Apthorpe, one half sister, Debbie Jones, one step-son, Tom Prewitt, two step-daughters, Linda Hanson and Patti Hixson and one step-daughter-in-law, Chris Prewitt. In addition to her husband and parents and one brother, Robert F. Baitinger, she was preceded in death by one step-daughter, Marilyn Vinton and one step-son, Carey Prewitt. She was loved by numerous nieces and nephews and step-grandchildren and will be greatly missed.