Stewart, June Marie (nee Colegrove) 90, of St. Louis, Mo., passed away peacefully April 13, 2020 with her sons by her side. June was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Morris L. Stewart, her brother Earl Colegrove, Jr. and parents Earl and Kathleen Colegrove. June is survived by her brother Sgt. Joseph W. Colegrove (University City Police, ret.), her sons Thomas L. Stewart and Kelly B. Stewart, daughters-in-law Laura (nee Nangle) and Angela (nee Biermann), niece Julie Oglesby (Hundelt), grandchildren Jacqueline and Lucy (Caroline Zarenelli, mother), Lauren and Kollin (Penny Stewart, mother), Harper, Campbell, Ella Rose, and numerous other nieces and nephews. June was the life of every party; she was a gifted storyteller, loved sharing a glass of wine with friends, and was an amazing dancer from her days at the old Casa Loma Ballroom. June was blessed with wonderful friends all her life especially her "card club" group and the treasured 70-year friendship of Doris Dresner of St. Louis. June was a voracious reader and avid movie goer, but her most cherished gift and joy was laughter. "We had the best time!" she would say of a gathering, "we just laughed and laughed". Services: A celebration of June's life will take place this fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can now be made in June's name to St. Louis County Library-Foundation, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131-Attn: Jackie Hamilton or online at foundation.slcl.org/make-a-gift/
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.