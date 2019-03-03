Tomlin, June Marie Passed away on 22 February 2019 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Tomlin Sr; dear mother of Glenn P. Tomlin Jr, the late Joyce L Stratford, Ruth M (Chapman) Brown; dear grandmother of William and Ken Tomlin, Melissa (Tomlin) Sisco, Paul Stratford, and Christina (Stratford) Sutton, Joseph, Joanne, and Michelle Chapman, and many great grandchildren. June was an active member of the High Ridge Senior Center until a broken hip and dementia took its toll with the resulting loss of mobility. No services are planned at this time. June Tomlin donated her remains to the Washington University School of Medicine.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Marie Tomlin.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019