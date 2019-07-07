St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
June Rosemary Ward


1928 - 2019
June Rosemary Ward Obituary
Ward, June Rosemary (nee Seitz) passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born on December 6, 1928 to the late Lillian and Cyrel Seitz; beloved wife of the late Vernon Ward; dear mother of Paula Chiodini, Sunny (Jim) Long, the late Jamie (survived by Gail) Ward, Donna Ward, Dan (Tina) Ward, Becky Ward, Keith (Lisa) Ward, Tim (Dannelle) Ward and Tracy (the late John) Winkler; loving grandmother of 18, great-grandmother of 20 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Dear sister of the late Edward Seitz, Clara James, Vera Dietrich, Carl Seitz, Norman Seitz, and her twin Jimmy Seitz. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Service: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois on Monday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4 - 9:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 7 to July 8, 2019
