Brown, June V. (nee Valleroy), passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert James Brown; loving mother of Paul Brown and Patty (Michael) Murphy; adoring grandmother of Michael (Crystal), Cody and Brennden Murphy; dearest greatgrandma of Lucas Murphy; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. June was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, March 26 at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Monday, 6-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019