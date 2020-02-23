Wieter, Junilla E. "Nellie"
93, of Breese, died Friday, February 21, 2020. Mother of Mary (Jim) Burns of Breese, and Nancy (Bob) Grogan of St. Louis.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Rev. Patrick Peter officiating. Burial will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese. Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese.