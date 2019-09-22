Jones, Junior Lee

Junior Lee Jones transitioned quietly early Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cathie; siblings, Gladys (Kirkcien), Madgeline, and Shirley; his daughters: Crystal, Chandra and Celeste; grand children: Alexander, Brittani, Naomi, Desiree', Liberty and Serenity; great-grandchildren: Tristen, Landon and Bretton, Jr.; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: Services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 24th at Light of Jesus, Spirit of God Community Church, 1422 N. Taylor, in St. Louis Missouri 63103. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Followed by the service and procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The repass will be held at Phyllis Wheatley Heritage Center, 2711 Locust St, St. Louis, Missouri 63103 following the burial.