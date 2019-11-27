St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Budrovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin J. Budrovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin J. Budrovich Obituary

Budrovich, Justin J.

Asleep in Jesus Sunday, November 24, 2019. Beloved son of Jeff and Stacey Budrovich; loving brother of Stephanie, Jake, Samantha and Suzy; beloved boyfriend of Kasey Hartmann; dearest grandson of Judith (Alvin) Budrovich, the late Samuel Budrovich, Jacquelyn (Bob) Waldbueser, and Larry (Joyce) Sorth; dear nephew, great-nephew, cousin, teammate and friend to many.

Isaiah 40:31 - "But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."

Services: Funeral service at Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Rd., Saturday, November 30, at 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran South Baseball Program. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now