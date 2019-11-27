|
|
Budrovich, Justin J.
Asleep in Jesus Sunday, November 24, 2019. Beloved son of Jeff and Stacey Budrovich; loving brother of Stephanie, Jake, Samantha and Suzy; beloved boyfriend of Kasey Hartmann; dearest grandson of Judith (Alvin) Budrovich, the late Samuel Budrovich, Jacquelyn (Bob) Waldbueser, and Larry (Joyce) Sorth; dear nephew, great-nephew, cousin, teammate and friend to many.
Isaiah 40:31 - "But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."
Services: Funeral service at Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Rd., Saturday, November 30, at 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran South Baseball Program. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019