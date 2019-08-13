|
Licari, Justine C. "Mickey"
(nee Carey) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gus Licari; loving mother of Tony (Nora) Licari, Jeanne Licari, Beth (Tim) Sommer, Tim (Kathy) Licari, Marty (Barb) Licari and the late Dan (surviving Pat) Licari; adoring grandmother and great-grandmother; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 15, 8:45 a.m. to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019