St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
8:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Justine Licari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justine C. Licari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justine C. Licari Obituary

Licari, Justine C. "Mickey"

(nee Carey) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gus Licari; loving mother of Tony (Nora) Licari, Jeanne Licari, Beth (Tim) Sommer, Tim (Kathy) Licari, Marty (Barb) Licari and the late Dan (surviving Pat) Licari; adoring grandmother and great-grandmother; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 15, 8:45 a.m. to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now