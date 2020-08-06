Schluter, Justine Marie

(nee Dattilo) age 93, Mon., July 27, 2020, much loved wife for 70 years of Henry B. Schluter, beloved mother of William Conrad Schluter, D.D.S. (Kate), Maria S. Timpe (Mark), and the late Henry Gerard Schluter, dear grandmother 'Oma' of Alex T. Timpe (Brittany), Emily T. Mills (Andrew), and Gretchen M. Timpe, great-grandmother of Henry August Timpe, dear daughter of the late Florence and August J. Dattilo. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Sat. Aug. 8 at Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.

