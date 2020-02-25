Kara S. Koeninger

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kara S. Koeninger.
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
12140 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Koeninger, Kara S.

(nee Sievert) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sun., Feb. 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Jeff Koeninger; loving mother of Benjamin and Amelia; dear daughter of Dale and Denise Sievert; dear sister of Todd (Robin) Sievert; dear daughter-in-law of Edwin and Carolyn Koeninger, Jr.; our dear sister-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Thurs., Feb. 27, 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to appreciated. See

www.osfuneralhomes.com for more details.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations