Karen A. Holtz

    - christie gabbert
  • "Karen was a sweet lady and she will be missed a lot. "
    - Judy Schwend
  • "All`our`sympathy`and`best`wishes!`So`sad`gone`to`soon`Much`l..."
    - Valerie Karpinski
  • "I met Karen a couple times when she came to visit Pearl...."
    - Sharon Thomas

Holtz, Karen A. (nee Katich), Sun., Feb. 3, 2019. Dear wife of Larry A. Holtz; beloved mother of David (Ashley) Katich; dear sister of Ken (Janet) Moeser, Kathy (Jeff) Zust, Michael (Marilyn) Katich Timothy (Donna Morrissey) Katich and the late John (Laura) Katich; special niece of Ann and Tony Daus, Pearl and the late Ernie Wilson and the late Paul and Virginia Sokolich; our dear aunt, godmother, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., Feb. 8 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church, 2112 S. 12th St., St. Louis MO 63104, Sat., Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Croatian Jr. Tamburitzans of St. Louis or Whole Kids Outreach. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Funeral Home
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Funeral Home Details
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
