Holtz, Karen A. (nee Katich), Sun., Feb. 3, 2019. Dear wife of Larry A. Holtz; beloved mother of David (Ashley) Katich; dear sister of Ken (Janet) Moeser, Kathy (Jeff) Zust, Michael (Marilyn) Katich Timothy (Donna Morrissey) Katich and the late John (Laura) Katich; special niece of Ann and Tony Daus, Pearl and the late Ernie Wilson and the late Paul and Virginia Sokolich; our dear aunt, godmother, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., Feb. 8 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church, 2112 S. 12th St., St. Louis MO 63104, Sat., Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Croatian Jr. Tamburitzans of St. Louis or Whole Kids Outreach. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019