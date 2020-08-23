1/
Karen Dowell McFarland
1942 - 2020
McFarland, Karen Dowell

(nee Ragland) passed away peacefully August 14, 2020. Loving and devoted wife of 58 years of John Richard McFarland, beloved Mother of Amy (Doug) Dove, Anne Brown and Matthew McFarland; adored "Mere Mere" of McCaig, Emily, Hannah and Stewart Dove; Mimi and Garrett Brown; Phoebe and Van McFarland. Karen also survived by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Karen was born on July 19, 1942 to Morris Duff Ragland and Selma Rosenberger Ragland, who died during her birth. She was reared by Morris and Erma Leezy Ragland. Karen was predeceased by her brother Robert Ragland.

Celebration of life to be held on future dates in St. Louis and Bay Harbor. In lieu of flowers Karen would want you to lift another up and help someone in need.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
