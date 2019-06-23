Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Elizabeth May. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May, Karen Elizabeth Karen Elizabeth (Duvall) May, of St. Louis, MO, passed over to God at 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Karen was born on April 18, 1951 to Vernon and Doris Duvall. She married John and moved to Wyoming, where they had five boys: Matt (Katie), Ben (Michelle), Chris, Brian (Amber), and Doug. Karen loved her family above all else. She was sharp, funny, and wise until the end. She will always be our daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She is survived and will be remembered by her father; siblings Janice (Bob), Doug (Vicki), Mark, Greg (Marsha), Mary, and Kathy (Kelly); her husband; her boys; and her grandchildren: Haiden, Hailey, and Louna. You're at peace, Karen. We can take care of each other now, because you showed us how. Services: Visitation 4-8:00 p.m. Monday at Kutis (Lemay Ferry). Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis de Sales Oratory. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.





