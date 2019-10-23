Forti, Karen

(nee Wendt), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry Forti of 47 years; loving mother of Nicholas Forti and Michael Forti; cherished grandmother of Ethan Forti, Olivia Forti and Alyssa Forti; sister of Victor Wendt and the late Virgil Wendt, Jr.; sister-in-law of Mary Wendt, John (John Sweet) Forti, Jr., Clarence Forti, Joseph (Lori) Forti and the late Rose (William) Schuler; our niece, aunt, cousin and friend.

Karen was a long-time "Super Volunteer' at St. Norbert Catholic School in Florissant and a past parishioner at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Florissant. She was a caretaking wife, mother and grandmother. Karen fought her lengthy battle with cancer with dignity.

Services: VISITATION THURSDAY 4 - 8 p.m. at the HUTCHENS MORTUARY and Cremation Center, 675 Graham Road, Florissant. Funeral Friday, October 25, 9:15 a.m. from the HUTCHENS MORTUARY and Cremation Center to St. Norbert Catholic Church, Florissant, for a 10 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the David C. Pratt Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital, 615 South New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 or the .