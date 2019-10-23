Karen Forti

Guest Book
  • "It was an honor and privilege to be Karen's insurance..."
    - Shawn McBride
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
Florissant, MO
Obituary
Forti, Karen

(nee Wendt), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry Forti of 47 years; loving mother of Nicholas Forti and Michael Forti; cherished grandmother of Ethan Forti, Olivia Forti and Alyssa Forti; sister of Victor Wendt and the late Virgil Wendt, Jr.; sister-in-law of Mary Wendt, John (John Sweet) Forti, Jr., Clarence Forti, Joseph (Lori) Forti and the late Rose (William) Schuler; our niece, aunt, cousin and friend.

Karen was a long-time "Super Volunteer' at St. Norbert Catholic School in Florissant and a past parishioner at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Florissant. She was a caretaking wife, mother and grandmother. Karen fought her lengthy battle with cancer with dignity.

Services: VISITATION THURSDAY 4 - 8 p.m. at the HUTCHENS MORTUARY and Cremation Center, 675 Graham Road, Florissant. Funeral Friday, October 25, 9:15 a.m. from the HUTCHENS MORTUARY and Cremation Center to St. Norbert Catholic Church, Florissant, for a 10 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the David C. Pratt Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital, 615 South New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.