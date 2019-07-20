Gross, Karen Karen Gross died at age 63 on May 28th. Survived by her sister Linda (Ron) Meyer, two sons Paul (Anne) and Travis (Tina), and grandsons Sam and Ben. Preceded in death by husband Neal, sister Marsha Shaw, and parents Donald and Lucille Clark. Services: Church of St. Cletus (saintcletus.org) on Sat., July 27th, 9:30 a.m. gathering, followed by Mass and 11:30 a.m. reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to Loaves and Fishes, or a , are appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 20, 2019