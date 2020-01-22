Parker, Karen Joann

(nee Johns) passed away at home surrounded by family and friends Jan. 19, 2020, the day before her 60th birthday. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Ken Parker, and her 25 year-old son, Harry Parker. Loving sister of Debbie (Jim) Lawson, David (Helen) Johns and Denise Johns.

Karen lived her life to the fullest and always on her own terms. While she left us too soon, she will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her.

Services: Memorial service at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125, Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

