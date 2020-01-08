St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Becker, Karen L.

(nee Murphy), Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Becker; loving mother of Tina (Kenin) Hanneman, Katrina, Robert (Patty) and Daniel (Rubie) Becker; dear grandmother of Megan and Adam Gray; Haley Hanneman, Mikayla, Caroline, Avaha, Chelsea and David Becker; dear daughter of Marie and the late Charles Murphy; dear sister of Patrice (Dwight) Arant; dear aunt of Kristen (Kwaku) Arant and Erin (Justin) Terry; dear great-aunt of Eli and Kwami.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 10, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
