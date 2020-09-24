Range, Karen L.

(nee Hansgen) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Richard R. Range; loving mother of Elizabeth (Steve) DeFrancesco, Melissa Range, and Allison (Paul) Hamtil; proud grandmother of Katherine, Claire, Vivian, Luke, Natalie, Amanda, Logan, and Grant; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 28, 10:30 a.m. at Incarnate Word Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Snows (snows.org)