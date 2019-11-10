|
|
Long, Karen Lorraine
(nee Wilke) Asleep in Jesus on Wed., Nov. 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Michael Long; dearest mother of Todd (Michelle) and Jeff (Gina) Long; loving grandmother of Audrey and Avery, Dominic and Michael; dear daughter of the late Melvin and Arline (nee Gayou) Wilke; dear sister of Judy (Greg) Schmittgens, Mike (Tracy) Wilke and Jean (John) Lang; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, godmother and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mon., Nov. 11, 4-8 p.m. Then to Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Road, on Tues., Nov. 12 for 10 a.m. Service. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Siteman Cancer Center appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019