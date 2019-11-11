|
Long, Karen Lorraine
(nee Wilke) Asleep in Jesus on Wed., Nov. 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Michael Long; dearest mother of Todd (Michelle) and Jeff (Gina) Long; loving grandmother of Audrey and Avery, Dominic and Michael; dear daughter of the late Melvin and Arline (nee Gayou) Wilke; dear sister of Judy (Greg) Schmittgens, Mike (Tracy) Wilke and Jean (John) Lang; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, godmother and friend.Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mon., Nov. 11, 4-8 p.m. Then to Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Road, on Tues., Nov. 12 for 10:30 a.m. Service. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Siteman Cancer Center appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019