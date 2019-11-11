St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
737 Barracksview Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Lorraine Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Lorraine Long Obituary

Long, Karen Lorraine

(nee Wilke) Asleep in Jesus on Wed., Nov. 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Michael Long; dearest mother of Todd (Michelle) and Jeff (Gina) Long; loving grandmother of Audrey and Avery, Dominic and Michael; dear daughter of the late Melvin and Arline (nee Gayou) Wilke; dear sister of Judy (Greg) Schmittgens, Mike (Tracy) Wilke and Jean (John) Lang; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, godmother and friend.Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mon., Nov. 11, 4-8 p.m. Then to Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Road, on Tues., Nov. 12 for 10:30 a.m. Service. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Siteman Cancer Center appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now