Clauson, Karen Pearl
passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald Clauson; loving mother of Claudia (the late David) Schmid, Kim (Roger) Rosen, Donna Schindler, Laurie Farhner, Greg (Melissa) Clauson and Cindy Farhner-Newland; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 4; dear sister of Cheryl (Bob) Kristeck and the late Tom Runft. Our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Fri. Nov. 29, at 9:30 a.m. Int. at J.B. National cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Eastern Star Organization or the Shriners. Vis. Thurs., Nov 28, 10a.m - 1 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019