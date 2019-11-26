St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Clauson, Karen Pearl

passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald Clauson; loving mother of Claudia (the late David) Schmid, Kim (Roger) Rosen, Donna Schindler, Laurie Farhner, Greg (Melissa) Clauson and Cindy Farhner-Newland; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 4; dear sister of Cheryl (Bob) Kristeck and the late Tom Runft. Our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Fri. Nov. 29, at 9:30 a.m. Int. at J.B. National cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Eastern Star Organization or the Shriners. Vis. Thurs., Nov 28, 10a.m - 1 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019
