St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen S. Garrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen S. Garrison Obituary

Garrison, Karen S.

(nee Holland) Saturday, November 9, 2019. Dear mother of David Wayne Garrison; sister of Cathy (Bruce) DeClue, Billy and Kevin Holland; aunt of Aaron (Cassie) DeClue; loving dog mom of Fred. She was preceded in death by her mother Nelda Holland in 2014 and her father William Holland in 2017.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, November 13, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the Humane Society or Peregrine Society of St. Louis.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now