Garrison, Karen S.
(nee Holland) Saturday, November 9, 2019. Dear mother of David Wayne Garrison; sister of Cathy (Bruce) DeClue, Billy and Kevin Holland; aunt of Aaron (Cassie) DeClue; loving dog mom of Fred. She was preceded in death by her mother Nelda Holland in 2014 and her father William Holland in 2017.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, November 13, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the Humane Society or Peregrine Society of St. Louis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019