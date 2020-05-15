Karen S. Loretto
Loretto, Karen S. (nee Helton), fortified with the Sacraments of holy Mother Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Loretto; dear step-mother of Amy and Chris (Kelly) Loretto, beloved grandmother of Vanessa, Carly and Christina Loretto; dear sister of Kathleen, Kevin and the late Kurt Helton; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, May 17, 10 a.m. Interment Laubinger Memorial Cemetery (Sullivan, MO). Visitation Saturday, 4-9 p.m.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 15, 2020.
