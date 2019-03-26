Callis, Karen Virginia Karen Virginia Callis of Affton Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Beloved mother of Katie M. Callis; the late Rachel A. Callis, and Michelle A. Callis. Dear sister, aunt, and great aunt. She was a kind, generous, helpful, silly, and loving person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. We will miss her greatly. Services: A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 28th, from 5-8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge #2372 in Imperial, MO. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the - St Louis
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Virginia Callis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019