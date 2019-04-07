Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl E. Kestler. View Sign

Kestler, Karl E. passed away on April 5, 2019. Survived by his high school sweetheart, his beloved wife of 47 years, Robyn (MacDonald) Kestler. Loving brother to Xavier, Mary June (Harold) Walker, Eugene (Janice), Gary (Donna), Kevin (Jackie). Karl was uncle, great-uncle, cousin, colleague and dear friend to many. Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Mag Kestler. Karl was born on December 6, 1951 in St. Louis, MO. He attend- ed Cleveland High School where he played football, baseball and soccer. Karl also played soccer and baseball at Meramec Community College before graduating with his Bachelor of Science degree from Maryville University. Karl began his career as a firefighter in 1975 with the Crestwood Fire Department and rose through the ranks to become the Fire Chief in 1997. Besides serving as fire chief, Karl twice served as acting City Administrator until he retired on January 2, 2012 after 38 years of service with the City of Crestwood. Chief Kestler, known for keeping a low profile, was a distinguished public servant and leader, greatly admired by many who knew and worked with him. Karl's favorite pastimes were muzzle loading, weight lifting, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team, and spending time with the love of his life, Robyn. They enjoyed bike riding and traveling the world. Karl will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues, and friends who loved him. Memorial donations can be made in Karl's name to the Siteman Cancer Center, 4921 Parkview Place, St. Louis, MO (63110). Services: Visitation Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (South Coun ty) 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Funeral Tuesday, April 9th at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery.





4830 Lemay Ferry Rd

St. Louis , MO 63129

