Bear, Karl Richard Passed away at home on March 17, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Carol Bear, adored father of Stephen (Linda) Bear, Lisa (Charles) Hill, Rick (Wendy) Bear and Leslie (David) Ignotz, grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of five, brother of Loisjean O'Hara, uncle and cousin to many. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Geraldine Bear, two sisters and two brothers-in-law. Karl had a long career at McDonnell Douglas after attending Washington Univ. and Univ. of MO-Columbia. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was an ordained elder of the Presbyterian Church, USA, a member in the Ferguson Democratic Club and active in his community. Services: Memorial service and reception to be held June 1st, 2019 at Dardenne Presbyterian Church, details to follow.

