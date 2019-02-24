St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Karla J. Jones Obituary
Jones, Karla J. (nee McCandless) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Mathew and Thomas Jones; dear daughter of Anna and the late Clyde McCandless; dear sister of Kevin (Kathy) McCandless and Karen Menendez; loving aunt of Brendan, Maisie, Nicolas, and Michael; our dear niece, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, February 27, 11:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 12 noon Mass. Service concludes at church. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
