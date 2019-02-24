|
|
Jones, Karla J. (nee McCandless) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Mathew and Thomas Jones; dear daughter of Anna and the late Clyde McCandless; dear sister of Kevin (Kathy) McCandless and Karen Menendez; loving aunt of Brendan, Maisie, Nicolas, and Michael; our dear niece, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, February 27, 11:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 12 noon Mass. Service concludes at church. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019