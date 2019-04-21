Kathaleen "Kiffy" Corbett

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathaleen "Kiffy" Corbett.

Corbett, Kathaleen Kiffy 91, passed April 20. Dear mother, grandmother, greatgrandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to James J. Corbett Scholarship Fund at Chaminade College Preparatory School. Services: Vis. 10 am to 12 pm, Funeral at 12pm, on Tues. 4/23, both at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois (63116). Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

logo
Funeral Home
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.