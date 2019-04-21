Corbett, Kathaleen Kiffy 91, passed April 20. Dear mother, grandmother, greatgrandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to James J. Corbett Scholarship Fund at Chaminade College Preparatory School. Services: Vis. 10 am to 12 pm, Funeral at 12pm, on Tues. 4/23, both at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois (63116). Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019