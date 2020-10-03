Kilpatric, Katharine L.

of Kirkwood, Missouri, was born June 9, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri and entered into rest, September 4, 2020 at the age of 94 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Katharine (nee Busse) Mueller, her husband Jay Kilpatric and one sister Dorothy Mueller.

She is survived by, four children Katharine "Kim" (Daniel) Emerson, Karin (Steven Bennett) Kilpatric, Amy (Michael Lillmars) Kilpatric and Candace (Ralph Godsy) Kilpatric; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren (and two on the way) as well as many other family and friends.

Katharine and her husband, Dr. Jay Kilpatric, ran the Cedar Hill, Missouri Medical Practice for thirty years. She was a devoted member of the Hillside Presbyterian Church, who held offices with the Giddings-Lovejoy Presbytery and with Presbyterian Women at the national level. She was also very politically active with the League of Women Voters. Katharine's greatest joy was spending time with family. She was always at the center of every family event. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: A memorial service is planned for Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Cedar Hill, Missouri. Interment will follow. Services are being handled by CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to Hillside Presbyterian Church or COMTREA Health Center, 227 East Main Street, Festus, Missouri. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.