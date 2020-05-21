Katherine A. Merriman
Merriman, Katherine A. Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved mother of Michael, Alison and Christopher Merriman; loving sister of David, Chris (the late Patti), William (Beckie), Timothy Unland and Mary Beth (Kevin) McHargue; our dearest aunt and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Sat, May 23, 2 p.m. until memorial service 2:30 p.m. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery in private.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
02:00 - 02:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAY
23
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
