Merriman, Katherine A. Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved mother of Michael, Alison and Christopher Merriman; loving sister of David, Chris (the late Patti), William (Beckie), Timothy Unland and Mary Beth (Kevin) McHargue; our dearest aunt and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Sat, May 23, 2 p.m. until memorial service 2:30 p.m. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery in private.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 21, 2020.