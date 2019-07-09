Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Akins Maginity White. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Send Flowers Obituary

White, Katherine Akins Maginity Kay was born on June 9, 1936 and died on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Daughter of the late Fred E. Maginity and Zoe Akins Maginity. Graduated from Clayton High School. She married Joseph Holman White on June 12, 1954; he died October 24, 2016. Kay is survived by her son Joseph Holman White, Jr. (Sandy Sayers) and daughter Cynthia White Dreifke (Bill); seven grandchildren: Jason White, Austin White, Shane Sayers, Christopher Henges, Courtney Henges, Charissa Dreifke Hopper, Tegan Dreifke Milford and two great-grandchildren, Max Fullerton White and Avery Katherine White. Kay founded the Booster Club at St. Louis Country Day School, a 30-year volunteer at St. John's Mercy Hospital and a Debutante and Wedding Coordinator for 20 years. She was a member for over 50 years of the Daughters of St. Francis de Sales and a Eucharistic Minister at Annunziata Parish. Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Road at Cella Road, on Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Kirkwood. Memorials appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Society at Annunziata Parish. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





