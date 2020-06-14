Katherine B. Hereford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Hereford, Katherine B.

Katherine passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born and raised in St. Louis, attended Visitation Academy and Georgetown Visitation for college.

Katherine was an avid reader, bridge player and gardener, but mostly, she loved playing tennis and being with her grandchildren Page, Emily and Lizzi and great-grandson Logan.

Katherine is survived by a son, three grandchildren, a great-grandson and great-granddaughter on the way.

Services: Private services were held. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Cancer Society.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved