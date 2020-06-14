Hereford, Katherine B.

Katherine passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born and raised in St. Louis, attended Visitation Academy and Georgetown Visitation for college.

Katherine was an avid reader, bridge player and gardener, but mostly, she loved playing tennis and being with her grandchildren Page, Emily and Lizzi and great-grandson Logan.

Katherine is survived by a son, three grandchildren, a great-grandson and great-granddaughter on the way.

Services: Private services were held. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Cancer Society.

