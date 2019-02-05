Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Piper, Katherine "Kay" Bemis 93 years young, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 1, 2019. Born in St. Louis on December 21, 1925, Kay brought joy, love and laughter to everyone she met. She spent her early years in Prescott, Arkansas with her parents, James Rosborough Bemis and Helen Battle Bemis. Kay moved back to St. Louis to attend Mary Institute where she met special, lifelong friends before graduating in 1943. Kay graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York in 1947. She married Ralph Edgar Piper in 1954. Kay had four devoted children; Katherine (Kathy) Kimball Tharp (Michael), Elisabeth (Lisa) Piper Holley (David), Ralph (Chip) Piper, Jr and Virginia (Ginnie) Piper Grant. She was a much loved, doting grandmother to four grandchildren; Lara Holley Tuepker (Jon), John William (Jay) Holley (Catherine Ferdon), Dylan Michael Grant and Piper Madeleine Grant. Kay spent her summers in her beloved Harbor Springs, Michigan, where she enjoyed cherished times with family and friends. Another celebration of her life will take place in Harbor Springs in July. Kay is preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Jane Simpson Bemis, her husband, and her brother, Harold Simpson Bemis. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, brother, Edward Bemis (Linda), sister, Marita Bemis (Ange), brother Andrew Bemis, special nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who were like family. Services will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Ladue Chapel, 8450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124. A reception will immediately follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Little Traverse Conservancy 3264 Powell Road, Harbor Springs, MI 49740, 231.347.0991,

