Georgen, Katherine
(nee Pamvakas) 94, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nick Georgen; loving mother of Elaine (Rodney) Been, Dennis (Vickie) Georgen, and Andrew (Therese) Georgen; cherished yiayia of Jennifer (Kyle) Henze, Stacie (Dan) Strait, Anne Georgen, William Georgen and Kathryn Been; great-yiayia of Lillian, Ellyn, Andrew, Megan, Evelyn, Finnigan, Regan, Killian and Kaegan; dear aunt, sister-in-law, godmother and friend. Katherine was born in New York to Greek immigrant parents who moved to St. Louis when she was a young child. She was a devoted wife and mother, had a great love of music, became an accomplished pianist and was an active member of the Assumption and St. Nicholas church choirs.
Services: Visitation at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Sun., Jan. 26 from 3-7 p.m. with Trisagion service at 6 p.m. Funeral Mon., Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1755 Des Peres Rd. Interment St. Matthews Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to Assumption or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Churches or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020