St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
1755 Des Peres Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Georgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Georgen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Georgen Obituary

Georgen, Katherine

(nee Pamvakas) 94, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nick Georgen; loving mother of Elaine (Rodney) Been, Dennis (Vickie) Georgen, and Andrew (Therese) Georgen; cherished yiayia of Jennifer (Kyle) Henze, Stacie (Dan) Strait, Anne Georgen, William Georgen and Kathryn Been; great-yiayia of Lillian, Ellyn, Andrew, Megan, Evelyn, Finnigan, Regan, Killian and Kaegan; dear aunt, sister-in-law, godmother and friend. Katherine was born in New York to Greek immigrant parents who moved to St. Louis when she was a young child. She was a devoted wife and mother, had a great love of music, became an accomplished pianist and was an active member of the Assumption and St. Nicholas church choirs.

Services: Visitation at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Sun., Jan. 26 from 3-7 p.m. with Trisagion service at 6 p.m. Funeral Mon., Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1755 Des Peres Rd. Interment St. Matthews Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Assumption or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Churches or .

www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now